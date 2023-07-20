Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement from cricket for religious reasons

Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer, Ayesha Naseem, shocked many by announcing her retirement from cricket. The talented youngster informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of her decision on Thursday, July 20.

Naseem revealed that she retired from the game for religious reasons and intends to live according to Islamic principles. Stating the motivation behind her early retirement, here's what she told the PCB, as per reports:

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam."

Ayesha Naseem made her international debut at the age of 15 when she was named in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2020. She finished her career with four ODI and 30 T20I appearances to her name.

Ayesha Naseem scored 402 runs in her short international career

Ayesha Naseem was part of Pakistan's squad in the T20 World Cup 2023 earlier this year. The right-handed batter impressed many with her swashbuckling batting in the team's encounter against arch-rivals India.

While India won the contest by seven wickets, Naseem received widespread appreciation for her unbeaten 43-run knock from just 25 balls. She featured in the playing XI for just two matches at the showpiece event and mustered 49 runs from them.

Naseem was expected to be the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, with many pundits predicting a bright future for the dynamic batter. It remains to be seen if she will return to the cricket field down the line or not.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's women's team will be seen in action next month as they host South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The 20-over series between the two sides is scheduled to begin on September 1.

All six white-ball matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Following the home series, Pakistan will tour New Zealand in December to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.