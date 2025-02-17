Pakistan’s embarrassing error in 2025 Champions Trophy poster goes viral on social media

Pakistan were subjected to trolling on social media after a few fans pointed out a massive error in one of their 2025 Champions Trophy posters. Pakistan are the hosts of the ICC event and the country has placed several billboard advertisements for the eight-team tournament.

However, one of the posters featured West Indies' T20I captain Rovman Powell. It is worth mentioning that West Indies failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the tournament will feature only the top eight ODI teams.

The aforementioned poster went viral on social media and many fans trolled Pakistan for the mistake. Here are some of the reactions:

"Pakistan has included West Indies in the Champions Trophy poster. West Indies could not even qualify for the #ChampionsTrophy, but Pakistanis are very knowledgeable and have included West Indies in the ct poster," wrote a fan.

"Bhi Sahab in logo ko kon samjhaye ki westindies champions trophy ke liye qualified nahi hua. Ye pakistani hi kar sakte hai [Who is going to make them understand that West Indies have not qualified for Champions Trophy. Only Pakistan can do this]," commented another.

"Rovman Powell's photo on Champions Trophy poster in Pakistan. West Indies has not even qualified for the Champions Trophy and Rovman Powell's photo is on the Champions Trophy poster in Pakistan.what do they want to prove," chimed in yet another.

While the defending champions Pakistan are hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, India won't play their matches on Pakistani soil after refusing to tour their neighboring country. All the games featuring the Men in Blue will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday, February 19. Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi, in the opening encounter.

"If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement" - Kamran Akmal feels Pakistan could struggle to finish in the top four at 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmral believes that Mohammad Rizwan and Co. aren't favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy. He suggested that the selectors failed to build a strong team for the event.

Emphasizing that it would be a big achievement for Pakistan if they qualify for the semi-finals, Akmal told Hindustan Times:

"Pakistan ki team aisi hai chal jaaye toh chand tak, warna shaam tak. Our team has many loopholes. The bowling is struggling. Spinners are not there. The openers are struggling. I don't know what the selectors and the captain thought. Even our chairman gave his approval. Let's see how things unfold. The rest of the teams look much more balanced."

"We could have announced a better team. I think India, New Zealand, England and South Africa will make the semi-finals. Australia is depleted because of injuries to five key players. I don't know the thought process behind picking such a Pakistan team. The chairman hasn't played that much cricket; he doesn't understand matters, perhaps, so he gave his approval for such a team. India look clear favourites; they deserve to play the final. But I can't say the same about Pakistan. If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement."

The Champions Trophy returns after an eight-year hiatus. The completion was last played in 2017, where Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final.

