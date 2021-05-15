Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq hilariously captures the pain of 'single' people with 'Mirzapur' meme

While the entire world celebrated Eid yesterday, Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq shared a hilarious meme that showcased the pain of single people compared to couples on the auspicious day.

The opener shared a meme on his Instagram story where several Pakistani cricketers were seen with their respective partners. Imam-ul-Haq morphed his, Shadab Khan and Babar Azam's pictures into a popular Hindi web series character while using one of his famous dialogs.

Imam ul Haq insta story 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gnYnFkHgqq — Labeed Siddiqui (@Labeed_Siddiqui) May 14, 2021

Pakistan recently had a fruitful tour of Africa where they won the ODI and T20I series. The Asian outfit then backed it up with a T20I, and a Test series win over Zimbabwe.

Imam-ul-Haq featured in the ODIs against the Proteas, scoring 132 runs in three games at an average of 44 to help his side clinch the series 2-1.

However, the batsman was overlooked for the T20I series against both South Africa and Zimbabwe. The 25-year-old is also not in Pakistan's scheme of things for Tests, having last played in the longest format in 2019 against Australia.

"Imam-ul-Haq's record with red ball is really good" Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Eid Mubarak Everyone stay home and stay safe 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/exnRQN2iUe — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) May 13, 2021

In a virtual press conference earlier this month, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had hinted that Imam-ul-Haq could be back in contention for selection as an opener in Tests.

Babar, who also praised Imam's record with red ball on the domestic circuit, was, however, quick to add that Pakistan won't select the 25-year-old just because he is a left-hander.

"We will carry the backup [openers] we have right now. If we think we should try him [Imam], then we will do so, as his record with red ball is also really good. We will utilise whoever suits us, Our main focus is on the performance rather than having left and right hand opening batsmen pair just for the sake of it. We are keeping an eye on all the openers," Babar Azam said

Imam-ul-Haq has played 11 Tests in his career so far, scoring 485 runs at an average of 25.52. In first-class cricket, the 25-year-old has accumulated 2,601 runs in 49 games, including 14 half-centuries and five centuries.

What an achievement for Babar and mubarak to all Pakistanis for this record of fastest to 2k T20I runs. International batting records and rankings for 🇵🇰 deserve loud 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



Well done @babarazam258 🙌🏼 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) April 25, 2021