"Pakistan's players are not at fault" - Ahmed Shehzad makes big statement after Pakistan's shock Test loss to Bangladesh

Out-of-favor Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board after the home team suffered a 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test on Sunday (August 25). Shehzad hit out at the PCB for sticking to the same set of players and not blooding new talent from domestic cricket.

Bangladesh created history on Sunday in Rawalpindi by registering their maiden Test win over Pakistan. The home team crumbled in the second innings, as they were bowled out for 146 in 55.5 overs. Bangladesh's openers then chased down the modest target of 30 with ease.

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan's shock loss, Shehzad termed the defeat as a new low in the team's cricket history. In a video posted on X, he opined:

"The state of Pakistan cricket is such that today (Sunday) Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket and that too on their (Pakistan's) home soil. I have never seen Pakistan cricket sink to such a low in my life. Leave aside batting, bowling and fielding, this is a new low in Pakistan cricket."

Trending

The 32-year-old said that Pakistan will find it very difficult to come out of this defeat, adding that they are yet to recover completely from their loss against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He, however, refused to blame the players for the result and targeted the PCB instead. Shahzad said:

"I had said this before as well, Pakistan team is already heading towards darkness, so you cannot take short-term decisions. The situation is just like hockey. Even so, we never expected that Pakistan will lose to Bangladesh, but they have done that as well. Pakistan's players are not at fault. The cricket board is responsible.

"Players never force anyone to put them in the team. It's the board that keeps playing them and is not allowing domestic players to come in. If you don't have domestic players who can replace the existing lot, then what have you done so far?," he added, questioning the functioning of the PCB.

Expand Tweet

Before the Rawalpindi clash, Pakistan and Bangladesh met in 13 Tests, with the former winning 12 games, while one match ended in a draw.

How Pakistan succumbed to their first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Rawalpindi Test. Pakistan declared their first innings on 448-6 as Mohammad Rizwan scored 171*, while Saud Shakeel hit 141.

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh responded with 565 as Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 191, while Shadman Islam scored 93 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77. Mehidy Hasan then claimed 4-21 as Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in the second innings, paving the way for Bangladesh's historic 10-wicket win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️