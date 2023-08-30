“Pakistan’s top 3 will score 150+ runs combined” - Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for Match 1 of Asia Cup 2023

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Pakistan’s top three will flourish in the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. According to Chopra, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and skipper Babar Azam will combine to score more than 150 runs for Pakistan.

Babar and Co. recently defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. Imam had a good series, scoring 165 runs in three innings at an average of 55, and was Pakistan’s leading run-getter. Babar also did well, scoring 113 runs in three innings at an average of 37.67. However, Fakhar had a poor series, managing only 59 runs at an average of under 20.

Previewing the opening Asia Cup 2023 clash on his YouTube channel, Chopra made his predictions for the game. Backing Pakistan's top three to do well, he stated:

“Pakistan’s top three, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, will score 150+ runs combined. I also feel Fakhar and Imam will score more than 60 runs in the powerplay.”

Chopra further opined that Pakistan would bat first if they win the toss and commented:

“If Pakistan bat first, the top three could score more than 150 because the pitch in Multan is extremely flat. A lot of 300-plus scores are not registered here, but it is still a good batting surface.”

Looking at the ODIs records of Pakistan’s top three, Imam has 2884 runs in 62 matches at an average of 51.5, while Fakhar has scored 3207 runs in 73 matches, averaging 47.16. Captain Babar has played 103 games, scoring 5202 runs at an average of 58.45.

“Shadab, Shaheen, and Nawaz will combine to pick up six or more wickets” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to the bowling department, Chopra predicted that the trio of Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz will combine to pick up six or more wickets.

Praising Pakistan’s bowling, he stated:

“My second prediction is Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz will combine to pick up six or more wickets. Shadab Khan has done very well in Multan; Nawaz also gives Pakistan a spin option. Shaheen Afridi is going to do the job, with the new and the old ball.”

Concluding his predictions on the Pakistan-Nepal match in Multan, he said that Babar and co. should clinch the game and begin the Asia Cup on a winning note.