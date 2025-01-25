Pakistan spinner scripts history with a first-session hat-trick in PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Pakistan veteran spinner Noman Ali bagged a hat-trick in the first session of the second Test against the West Indies in Multan on Saturday, January 25. The left-arm tweaker wreaked havoc on the visiting middle order by dismissing Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair in the 12th over of the innings.

Noman Ali became the first Pakistan spinner and the fifth bowler from the nation after Naseem Shah, Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq, and Wasim Akram (twice), to take a Test hat-trick.

West Indies ran into early trouble after electing to bat first in their final contest of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Debutant Kashif Ali struck in his first over to dismiss Mikyle Louis before the infamous spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali came into play.

The left-arm spinner began the 12th over by getting Grevaes to edge one to Babar Azam in the slip cordon. He then trapped Tevin Imlach LBW as the batter failed to connect on the sweep shot.

For the all-important hat-trick ball against Kevin Sinclair, he bowled a traditional flighted delivery pitched on middle and leg. The ball spun to bring the outside edge into play, as Babar Azam claimed a tumbling catch from close quarters. Have a look at the moment right here:

West Indies were reduced to 38-7 after Noman Ali's hat-trick. Kavem Hodge and Gudakesh Motie are the sole players to record double figures so far, as the visitors are currently tottering at 54-8 after 16.2 overs in the first session of the match. Pakistan won the first match of the two-Test series by 127 runs.

Noman Ali has played a huge role in Pakistan's home resurgence

Starved of a home Test win for a cycle and a half in the World Test Championship (WTC), Pakistan had to resort to radical measures to turn their fortunes around. With rank turners being brought back in, the revamped selection committee brought back Noman Ali and Sajid Khan into the mix for the second half of the series against England last year.

The left-arm spinner took 20 wickets in two Test matches as Pakistan turned around a 0-1 deficit to win the series 2-1. He even claimed a five-wicket haul in Pakistan's recent win in the first Test against West Indies in Multan.

