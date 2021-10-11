Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of Pakistan players for T20 World Cup 2021

Former T20 World Cup champions Pakistan currently hold the third place in the ICC T20I Rankings. The Men in Green have the capability to perform well at the upcoming mega event in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

However, Babar Azam's men will face a stiff challenge from their three opponents in the Super 12 round. Pakistan have received a place in Group 2 along with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two more teams will join the group before the Super 12s get underway.

Pakistan have never defeated India in an ICC T20 World Cup game, while New Zealand beat the Men in Green by 22 runs the last time these two nations met in the biggest T20 competition. The match against Afghanistan will be a tricky one for Pakistan as well.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named a star-studded squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Here is the full list of players who will represent Pakistan at the upcoming tournament:

Pakistan team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

List of changes made to Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Shoaib Malik was a last-minute addition to the T20 World Cup 2021 squad of Pakistan

Also Read

The PCB altered Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 squad a bit just two weeks before the mega event. Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman replaced Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah and Azam Khan.

Middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood was also ruled out of the tournament because of an injury. Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik replaced him in the team soon after.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar