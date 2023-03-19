Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi lead charts - Updated after Final

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars beat Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by one run in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. With the victory, the Qalandars also defended their title and became the first team to win back-to-back titles in the history of the tournament.

After asking their opponents to chase down 201, the Qalandars restricted the Sultans to 199 for eight. Shaheen picked up four wickets and became the Player of the Final.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan finished PSL 2023 as the leading run-scorer. The Sultans’ skipper went down to second on the list, but got back his top spot after the final on Saturday (March 18). Rizwan scored 550 runs from 12 matches at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85 with four half-centuries and a century against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Babar Azam, the skipper of Peshawar Zalmi, went to the top after Eliminator 2, but slipped to second. The right-handed batter scored 522 runs from 11 games at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40 with five half-centuries and a century against Quetta Gladiators to his name.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Abbas Afridi of the Multan Sultans finished PSL 2023 as the leading wicket-taker. The right-arm fast bowler picked up 23 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.45 with a hat-trick to his name.

Ihsanullah, Afridi’s teammate in the Sultans, picked up 22 wickets from 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.59. He also racked up a five-wicket haul against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators earlier in the tournament.

Rashid Khan of Lahore Qalandars joined the championship late, but finished as the third-highest wicket-taker. The leg-spinner accounted for 20 scalps from 11 matches. Shaheen Shah Afridi, fourth on the list, picked up 19 wickets from 12 matches.

