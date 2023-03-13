Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi lead charts - Updated after Match 30

Karachi Kings ended their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on a positive note, beating Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium. Muhammad Akhlaq was the Player of the Match, scoring 51 off 36.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 13 runs at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Haris was the Player of the Match for his 39-ball 79.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans ended the league stage as the leading run-scorer. The right-hander has scored 483 runs in ten games at an average of 60.37 and a strike rate of 145.04 with a top score of an unbeaten 110 against Karachi Kings.

Babar Azam, who didn’t play against Islamabad United on Sunday due to illness, is second on the list. He has scored 416 runs in nine games at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 146.47 with four half-centuries and a century against Quetta Gladiators.

Imad Wasim had an outstanding campaign with the bat, finishing with 404 runs at an average of 134.66 and a strike rate of 170.46 and a top score of an unbeaten 92.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in the Pakistan Super League 2023

Abbas Afridi, who became the fifth bowler to take a PSL hat-trick, ended the league stage with 22 wickets in nine games, albeit at an expensive economy rate of 10.02. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the Sultans’ final league game against the Peshawar Zalmi.

Ihsanullah is second in the list with 20 wickets from ten games at an economy rate of 7.36, with a five-wicket haul against the Gladiators to his name. Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are third and fourth in the list with 15 and 14 wickets respectively.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes