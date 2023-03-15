Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi lead charts - Updated after Qualifier 

Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans, on Wednesday, March 15, became the first finalist of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They defeated Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in the Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium.

After opting to bat first, the Sultans scored 160 for the loss of five wickets on the back of Kieron Pollard’s 57. They then bowled the Qalandars out for 76 in 14.3 overs, with Sheldon Cottrell picking up three wickets.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan held his top spot as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has notched 516 runs from 11 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 142.54 with four half-centuries and a century against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Babar Azam, who missed Peshawar Zalmi’s last league game against Islamabad United, is second on the list. The Zalmi skipper has notched 416 runs from nine games at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 146.47 with four half-centuries and a century against Quetta Gladiators to his name.

Imad Wasim, Rilee Rossouw and Fakhar Zaman are third, fourth and fifth, having scored 404, 401 and 384 runs respectively.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Abbas Afridi of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of PSL 2023. The fast bowler has picked up 23 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.45. He also became the fifth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the PSL when he achieved the feat against Quetta Gladiators.

Ihsanullah, who was recently called up for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, is second on the list. The Multan Sultans’ fast bowler has picked up 21 wickets from 11 games and also accounted for a five-wicket haul against the Gladiators.

Poll : 0 votes