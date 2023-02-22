Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 11

Multan Sultans strengthened their position at the top of the points table in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Karachi Kings by three runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, February 22.

Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 110 off 64 balls helped the Sultans set a massive target of 197. Shan Masood also chipped in with a handy contribution, scoring 51 off 33 deliveries.

In reply, James Vince’s 34-ball 75 and Wasim’s unbeaten 26-ball 46 tried their best but it could only take Karachi Kings to 193/5.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan is currently in the form of his life. The wicketkeeper-batter is the leading run-scorer, having racked up 329 runs from five matches at an average of 109.66 and a strike rate of 144.29. He has a century and three fifties to show for his efforts.

Rizwan’s teammate Rilee Rossouw is second in the list. The southpaw has 218 runs to his name from four games at an average of 72.66 and a strike rate of 168.99, including two half-centuries.

Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik have contributed decently for Karachi Kings, scoring 166 and 164 runs, respectively. Martin Guptill, James Vince and Shan Masood have also been among the runs.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Multan Sultans pacer Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. He has picked up 12 wickets from five matches, including a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators.

Abbas Afridi is second in the list with 10 wickets from four matches, with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Usama Mir has been the pick of the spinners as he has accounted for nine scalps from five matches at an economy rate of 6.70.

Poll : 0 votes