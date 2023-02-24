Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 13

Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United continued their dream run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Quetta Gladiators on Friday, February 24 by 63 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Azam Khan became the Player of the Match after he scored 97 runs off 42 balls with the help of nine fours and eight sixes. On the back of his knock, the United racked up a massive score of 220 for six after opting to bat first.

Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 48 and 41 respectively, but the Gladiators were bowled out for 157 in 19.1 overs.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing PSL. The right-handed batter has notched 329 runs from five games at an average of 109.66 and a strike-rate of 144.29 with three half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Sultans’ Rilee Rossouw is second on the list, having scored 218 runs from four games at an average of 72.66 and a strike-rate of 168.99 with two half-centuries to his name. Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi ranks third with 171 runs at an average of 57 with a top score of an unbeaten 75.

United’s Azam Khan jumped to fourth on the list after his magnificent knock against the Gladiators. With 166 runs under his belt, Azam is tied up with all-rounder Imad Wasim.

PSL Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans remains the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right-arm fast bowler has racked up 12 wickets from five games at an economy rate of 5.54 with a five-wicket haul to his name. The fifer earned him the Player of the Match award against the Gladiators earlier this month.

Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir are second and third on the list with 10 and nine wickets respectively. Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad are also climbing the ladder.

