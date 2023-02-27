Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 15

Lahore Qalandars continued their decent run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in Match No.15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After electing to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a massive score of 241 on the back of Fakhar Zaman’s knock of 96(45). Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings also made vital contributions.

Thereafter, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul. Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored fifties for the Zalmi, but their efforts went in vain.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer in PSL 2023. The right-handed batter has notched 358 runs from six matches at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50 with three half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Rilee Rossouw is second on the list, having racked up 225 runs from five games at an average of 56.25 and a strike-rate of 166.66 with two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 78 to his name. Fakhar Zaman played a blinder against the Zalmi and has 199 runs in the PSL from four matches at an average of 49.75 and a strike-rate of 176.10.

PSL Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of the Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets from six games at an economy rate of 5.53. The youngster also notched a five-wicket haul against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators.

Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi is not far behind after his magical spell of bowling against the Zalmi. The southpaw has picked up 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of eight.

Sultans Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir have picked up 10 and nine wickets respectively. Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, and Akif Javed have also been among wickets.

