Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 17

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi got back to winning ways in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by 24 runs in Match No.17 at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Rovman Powell became the Player of the Match after he scored 64 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes. After being asked to chase down 198, the Kings finished on 173 for eight. Imad Wasim and Matthew Wade’s half-centuries went in vain.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 358 runs from six games at an average of 89.50 and a strike-rate of 141.50 with three half-centuries and a century to show for his efforts.

Imad Wasim of the Karachi Kings moved to the second spot. The left-handed batter has racked up 237 runs from seven matches at an average of 118.50 and a strike-rate of 179.54 with two half-centuries to his name.

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman and Multan Sultans’ Rilee Rossouw are third and fourth in the list with 235 and 225 runs respectively.

PSL Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Ihsanullah of Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets from six matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.54. He also won the Player of the Match award for taking a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Lahore Qalandars is second on the list. The left-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets from five matches. He also notched a five-wicket haul against Zalmi and it also happened to be his fifth fifer in T20 cricket.

