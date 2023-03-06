Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 21

Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United became the second team to advance to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League 2023. They made it through after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by two wickets on Sunday (March 5) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

After being put in to bat, Mohammad Nawaz and Najibullah Zadran’s half-centuries helped the Gladiators set a target of 180 for the United to chase down. United struggled but eventually went past the finish line with three deliveries to spare. Colin Munro scored 63 off 29 with the help of five fours and four sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans remains the leading runscorer of PSL 2023. The right-hander has notched up 388 runs in seven games at an average of 77.60 and a strike rate of 138.57 with three fifties and a century against Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Imad Wasim of Karachi Kings is second in the list. The left-hander has had a dream campaign, scoring 329 runs from eight games at an average of 164.50 and a strike rate of 176.88 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 16 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 5.92, with a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators to show for his efforts.

Abbas Afridi of the Sultans is second in the list, having accounted for 12 scalps in six games at an economy rate of 9.55. Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars is third in the list with ten wickets in seven games. He got a fifer against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi.

