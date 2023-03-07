Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 22

Quetta Gladiators kept alive their hopes of advancing to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 playoffs after beating Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Monday, March 6.

Martin Guptill became the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 86 off 56 balls, with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Gladiators chased down 169 with one ball to spare.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan has racked up 388 runs from seven matches in PSL 2023 and is the leading run-scorer for the tournament. He has been exceptional for his team and also scored the second T20I century of his career against the Karachi Kings earlier in the championship. Rizwan has an average of 77.60 and a strike rate of 138.57 in the ongoing tournament.

Karachi Kings all-rounder Imad Wasim has shown no signs of stopping with the bat. The left-handed batter has notched 359 runs from nine matches at an average of 179.50 and a strike rate of 174.27, including three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92 to his name. The fact that he has been dismissed only twice shows the kind of form he is in.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Multan Sultans pacer Ihsanullah remains the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The fast bowler has picked up 16 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 5.92. He also has a five-wicket haul under his belt, which earned him the Player of the Match award against the Gladiators.

Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah’s teammate in the Sultans, is second in the list. The fast bowler has scalped 12 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 9.55. Shaheen Shah Afridi is third in the chart, having picked up 10 wickets with a fifer against Peshawar Zalmi to show for his efforts.

