Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 24

Islamabad United have extended their winning run to three matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating the Multan Sultans by two wickets on Tuesday, March 7 at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Faheem Ashraf became the Player of the Match after he stayed unbeaten on 51 off 26 with the help of five fours and two sixes. United chased down 106 with one ball to spare.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans became the first batter to breach the 400-run mark in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The right-handed batter has scored 421 runs from eight matches at an average of 70.16 and a strike rate of 141.27, with three half-centuries and a century against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Wasim has had a stupendous run in the tournament, although his team became the first to get knocked out of the competition.

The left-handed batter has racked up 359 runs from nine games at a huge average of 179.50 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92.

Wasim’s strike rate of 174.27 shows that he has been able to step on the gas for his team more often than not.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The speedster has picked up 18 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 6.28.

He also won the Player of the Match award after picking up a fifer against the Quetta Gladiators earlier in the tournament.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Lahore Qalandars moved to second in the list after picking up 14 wickets from eight matches with a five-wicket haul against Zalmi to his name.

Abbas Afridi of the Sultans has 13 wickets to his name in the Pakistan Super League, but has been expensive at an economy rate of 9.78.

