Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 25

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators, on Wednesday (March 8), beat Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in the 25th game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

After being asked to chase down 241, the Gladiators cantered home with ten deliveries to spare. Jason Roy was the Player of the Match after staying unbeaten on 145 with the help of as many as 20 fours and five sixes.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans is the leading run-scorer of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The right-hander has racked up 421 runs from eight games at an average of 70.16 and a strike rate of 141.27 with three half-centuries and a century against Karachi Kings.

Imad Wasim of the Karachi Kings is second in the list, having scored 359 runs in nine games at an average of 179.50 and a strike rate of 174.27 with three centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 92.

Babar Azam of the Peshawar Zalmi is third in the list. The Zalmi captain racked up his maiden PSL century and has scored 343 runs at an average of 49 and strike rate of 140.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of the PSL this season. The right-hander has picked up 18 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.28. He also got a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Lahore Qalandars is second in the list. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 8.16. He also has a fifer to name, which he got against Babar Azam’s Zalmi.

