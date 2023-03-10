Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 26

Lahore Qalandars carried out their impressive run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 119 runs at the Pindi Club Ground. The Qalandars made sure to finish in the top two.

Fakhar Zaman became the Player of the Match for scoring 115 runs off 57 balls with eight fours and as many sixes. After being asked to chase 227, the United folded for 107 in 15.1 overs. Rashid Khan picked up four wickets for the Qalandars.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan remains the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023. The right-handed batter has notched 421 runs from eight matches at an average of 70.16 and a strike-rate of 141.27 with three half-centuries and a century against Karachi Kings to show for his efforts.

Fakhar Zaman of the Lahore Qalandars moved to second on the list. The left-handed batter has racked up 365 runs from nine matches at an average of 40.55 and a strike-rate of 173.80 with two half-centuries and a century.

Imad Wasim of the Karachi Kings and Babar Azam of the Peshawar Zalmi are the others with over 300 runs in the tournament.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans held the top spot in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets from eight games at an excellent economy rate of 6.28. He also won the Player of the Match award for picking up a fifer against Quetta Gladiators earlier in the tournament.

Rashid Khan is climbing the ladder very quickly. The leg-spinner has scalped 15 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 6.11. Rashid’s teammate, Shaheen Shah Afridi is third on the list, having picked up 14 wickets from nine matches.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes