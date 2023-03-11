Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 27

The Multan Sultans on Friday, March 10, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets and advanced to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Rilee Rossouw led the charge as the Sultans chased down 243 with five balls to spare. Rossouw scored 121 runs off 51 balls with the help of 12 fours and eight sixes. Abbas Afridi picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans held his spot as the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023. The right-handed opening batter has scored 428 runs in nine games at an average of 61.14 and a strike-rate of 140.78 with a top score of 110 against the Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam is second on the list, with 416 runs from nine matches at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 146.47. His top score of 115 came in a losing effort against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans’ Rilee Rossouw is third on the list after he scored the fastest century in the history of the PSL off 41 balls.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets from nine matches at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 6.56. He was named the Player of the Match for picking up a five-wicket haul against the Gladiators.

Abbas Afridi of the Sultans is closing in on the top spot. The fast bowler has picked up 17 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 9.78. Rashid Khan of the Lahore Qalandars is slowly climbing up the ladder as well. He has picked up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.68.

