Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 3

The Multan Sultans raced to the top of the points table in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They beat Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets on Thursday, February 15, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah became the Player of the Match after he finished with stupendous figures of 4-1-12-2. The second over he bowled was a double wicket-maiden. On the back of his spell, the Sultans bowled the Gladiators out for 110 in 18.5 overs.

Thereafter, Rilee Rossouw scored 78 runs off 42 to make sure that the Sultans chased down the target with 39 balls to spare. Rossouw hit nine fours and three sixes in his knock.

PSL 2023 Most Runs list

Updated list of wicket-takers in Pakistan Super League 2023

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 103 runs from two games at an average of 103 and a strike-rate of 122.61 with a half-century and a top score of 75 to show for his efforts.

Rizwan is the only batter to have breached the 100-run mark thus far. Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore is second in the list, having scored 92 runs against the Karachi Kings the other day at the National Stadium.

Imad Wasim, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Shoaib Malik have also scored half-centuries so far in the Pakistan Super League.

PSL 2023 Most Wickets list

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ihsanullah raced to the top of the wicket-takers list in the Pakistan Super League. The speedster has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.12. He also broke Haris Rauf’s record of the fastest spell in the history of the T20 tournament.

Sultans’ leg-spinner Usama Mir is second in the list. The tweaker has picked up three wickets from two matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.50. James Neesham, Abbas Afridi, Wahab Riaz, and Sameen Gul have picked up two wickets apiece.

