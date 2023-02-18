Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 5

Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, defeated Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in Match No. 5 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 18. Rilee Rossouw became the Player of the Match after he scored 75 runs off 36 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

On the back of Rossouw’s knock, the Sultans posted a massive target of 211 for the Zalmi to chase down. Saim Ayub scored 53 runs off 37 balls, but his knock wasn’t enough for the Zalmi to get past the finish line. The Sultans, in the meantime, strengthened their position at the top of the table.

Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) Most Runs list

Mohammad Rizwan remains the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The Multan Sultans’ batter has scored 169 runs from three games at an average of 84.50 and a strike-rate of 134.12, with two half-centuries and a top score of 75 to his name.

Rizwan’s teammate in the Sultans, Rilee Rossouw, is second on the list. The southpaw has notched up 153 runs from two games at an average of 153 and a strike-rate of 196.15, with a top score of 78 not out to show for his efforts.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Colin Munro, and Saim Ayub have also scored fifties.

PSL Most Wickets list

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ihsanullah has been a revelation in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League. The right-arm speedster is currently the top wicket-taker with 10 wickets from three games at an economy rate of 6.16.

Sultans’ leg-spinner Usama Mir is second on the list. The tweaker has picked up six wickets from three games at an excellent economy rate of 5.50. Another Sultans’ bowler Abbas Afridi is third with four wickets to his name from two matches.

