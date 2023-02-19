Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 6

Quetta Gladiators started their Pakistan Super League campaign with a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans. But the team, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, made an incredible comeback by beating Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by six runs on Saturday, February 18.

Martin Guptill was named the Player of the Match after he scored 117 runs off 67 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. The evergreen Shoaib Malik stayed unbeaten on 71 off 49 balls, but his efforts weren’t enough for the Kings to secure victory.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 169 runs from three matches at an average of 84.50 and a strike-rate of 134.12, with one fifty and a top score of 66.

Rizwan’s teammate in the Sultans, Rilee Rossouw, is second on the list. The southpaw has smashed 153 runs from two matches at an average of 153 and a strike-rate of 196.15 with two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 78 to show for his efforts.

Shoaib Malik of the Karachi Kings moved to third on the list. The 41-year-old has scored 141 runs in three matches at an average of 70.50 and a strike-rate of 151.61.

Pakistan Super League Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Pakistan Super League 2023

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The right arm pacer, who holds the record for the fastest spell in the history of the PSL, has 10 wickets to his name from three matches at an economy rate of 6.17.

Usama Mir has been impressive as well, having picked up six wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 5.50. Abbas Afridi of the Sultans and Imad Wasim of the Karachi Kings have four wickets to their names.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes