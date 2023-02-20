Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead PSL charts - Updated after Match 8

Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Sunday, February 19. They defeated Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Wasim became the Player of the Match after he scored 35 runs off 19 balls with two fours and as many sixes followed by a stupendous spell of 4-0-23-1.

After being sent in to bat first, the Kings scored 185 for the loss of five wickets. Thereafter, Akif Javed picked up four wickets and helped the Kings bowl the Qalandars out for 118 in 17.3 overs.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 219 runs from four matches at an average of 73 and a strike-rate of 133.53 with a top score of 75 to his name.

Rizwan’s teammate in the Sultans, Rilee Rossouw, is the second-highest run-scorer. The southpaw has notched 189 runs from three games at an average of 94.50 and a strike-rate of 175 with two half-centuries and a top score of 78 not out to show for his efforts.

Shoaib Malik, Martin Guptill, Imad Wasim, and David Miller have scored above 100 runs in the ongoing championship.

PSL Most Wickets List

Ihsanullah Janat of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler has picked up 12 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 5.87. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name that he got against the Quetta Gladiators a couple of days ago.

Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir of the Sultans have eight wickets apiece. The list of leading wicket-takers shows how dominant the Sultans have been in the championship so far. Aamer Yamin and Imad Wasim have five wickets apiece.

