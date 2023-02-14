Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Usama Mir lead PSL charts - Updated after Match 1

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions and they played like one in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. On Monday, February 13, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s men defeated Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by one run in Match No.1 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a decent score of 175 for the loss of six wickets. Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig’s 61-run stand set the tone after Sikandar Raza and Hussain Talat’s cameo took them past the 170-run mark.

The Sultans got themselves agonizingly close to the target as they needed 15 off the last over. But some stupendous piece of bowling from Zaman Khan denied them victory. Khushdil Shah hit fours off the last two balls, but his efforts went in vain as the Qalandars also went to the top of the table with the win.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-hander scored 75 runs at a strike-rate of 150 against the Qalandars, although his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends for the Sultans. Rizwan was dismissed by a deadly yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs at a strike-rate of 157.14 and his knock came in a winning cause. Shan Masood and Mirza Baig scored 35 and 32 runs respectively. David Miller, Kieron Pollard and Hussain Talat scored in the 20s.

PSL Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Leg-spinner Usama Mir is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The tweaker has two wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.25. Fast bowler Ihsanullah also accounted for two scalps, but his average of 18.50 is inferior to that of Mir’s 12.50.

Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Akeal Hosein, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani picked up one wicket apiece.

