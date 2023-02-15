Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Usama Mir lead charts - Updated after Match 2

After a thriller between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 was a witness to another humdinger. On Tuesday, February 14, Peshawar Zalmi beat the Karachi Kings by two runs in Match No.2 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After being put in to bat first, Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 92 and Babar Azam’s 68 took the Zalmi to 199 for the loss of five wickets. Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim tried their level best for Kings, but their efforts went in vain.

Wasim stayed unbeaten at 80 off 47, while Malik scored 52 off 34. Fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and James Neesham picked up two wickets apiece for the Zalmi.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the leading run-scorer of the tournament after the knock he played against the Kings on Tuesday. The right-hander played at a strike-rate of 184, hitting seven fours and six sixes in his knock. Kings skipper Imad Wasim is second on the list after his valiant efforts failed to pay dividends.

Mohammad Rizwan is third in the list after he scored 75 against Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the championship. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik are the ones to have scored half-centuries thus far.

PSL Most wickets list

Multan Sultans’ leg-spinner Usama Mir is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The tweaker has two wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.25. Zalmi’s James Neesham and Wahab Riaz, and Sultans’ Ihsanullah also have two wickets apiece, but Mir is on top because of his superior bowling average.

Mir Hamza, Hussain Talat, Afridi and Zaman Khan have one wicket apiece to show for their efforts and will have plenty of chances to add to their tally.

