Lahore Qalandars, on Friday, March 17, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in the Eliminator 2 and booked their place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

In a repeat of last year’s final, the Qalandars will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans on Saturday, March 18, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Earlier in the qualifier, the Sultans beat the Qalandars by 84 runs.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023: Most Runs List

Babar Azam struggled in the early stages of the tournament but has become the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper has scored 522 runs from 11 matches at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 145.40, with five half-centuries and a top score of 115 against Quetta Gladiators to show for his efforts.

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans dropped down to second in the table. The Sultans’ captain has racked up 516 runs from 11 matches at an average of 57.33 with a strike rate of 142.54, with four half-centuries and a century against Karachi Kings to his name.

Pakistan Super League (PSL): Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Abbas Afridi is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The Multan Sultans fast bowler has taken 23 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.45, with a hat-trick against the Gladiators to his name.

Ihsanullah is the second-highest run scorer in the league. The Sultans’ speedster has accounted for 21 scalps from 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.26. He also got a five-wicket haul against the Gladiators.

Rashid Khan of the Lahore Qalandars has taken 18 wickets from 10 matches, while his teammate Haris Rauf has picked up 17 wickets from 12 games. All four of Afridi, Ihsanullah, Rashid, and Rauf will have a chance to add to their tally in the final.

Poll : 0 votes