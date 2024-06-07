"Pakistan team be like - USA bolke India B ke sath khila diya"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of PAK vs USA 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan scored a respectable total of 159/7 in the first innings of the 2024 T20 World Cup match against the United States of America on Thursday (June 6). Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is hosting this group A match.

USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan hit a six in the first over but perished in the next over, as left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar gave the first breakthrough to the hosts. Usman Khan (3) and Fakhar Zaman (11) also departed soon after, leaving their side in trouble at 26/3 in 4.4 overs.

Shadab Khan and Babar Azam then resurrected the innings with a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shadab played with intent and kept looking for runs during his impactful knock of 40 (25).

Babar went into a shell and played defensively in the first half of the innings. He shifted gears later and hit a few boundaries to get to 44 (43) before getting out in the 16th over. Shaheen Afridi played a vital cameo of 23*(16) in the end to take Pakistan to 159.

Fans enjoyed an entertaining first innings of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and the United States of America. They expressed their reactions to match-related matters by sharing hilarious memes on X.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Pretty pleased"- USA spinner Nosthush Kenjige after his 3-wicket spell vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Spinner Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with figures of 3/30. During the mid-innings break, Kenjige reflected on his spell and the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"It's just half the job done, pretty pleased with how we went about with the ball, to restrict them to that score was a job well done. We know that they are the dangerous side, but we believe in our abilities, we're reflecting it on the ground.

"All of our bowlers had our plans ready and executed it brilliantly. It's pretty hot, if you had asked at the half-way stage that they would score 150, I would've taken it. But we need to bat well."

