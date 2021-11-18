Pakistan team manager clarifies motive behind hoisting flag during training sessions 

The Pakistan cricket team's training sessions ahead of their T20I series against Bangladesh caused quite a stir after the nation's flag was hoisted during the net sessions. The host nation's top brass were far from pleased with Pakistan's gesture, who viewed it as an indirect political message.

The team's cricketing manager has provided a statement explaining the reasons behind hoisiting the flag on those premises. He claimed that it has been a regular practice under head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who viewed the presence of the national flag while training as an added motivation for the players.

He also confirmed that the tradition was followed while preparing for the home series against New Zealand as well as the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Pakistan cricket team's media manager stated:

"It is nothing new for us. It is part of the coaching philosophy of Saqlain Mushtaq since he joined the team. He feels by putting up the flag serves as an inspiration and motivation for the players."

Several home fans view Pakistan's decision to hoist the nation's flag in Dhaka as a political one, with Bangladesh in its golden jubilee year of its independence. The nation were awarded their independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971.

I look for perfection day by day: Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam asserted the importance of having support even on foreign soil and noted that there is no shortage of Pakistan fans in Bangladesh. The team endured a notable campaign in the T20 World Cup, topping their group without a defeat. However, were trounced in the semi-finals against eventual champions Australia. Azam said:

"They not only support their team but they also cheer us up. Whenever we have gone out for training, the people cheer us when they see us on the bus. That is why it's good that 50 percent of spectators have been allowed for our T20 series."

Azam added:

"I look for perfection day by day because after every match you get to learn something new and the learning process never stops. I look at every match I have played and learn from what has happened."

The T20 World Cup semi-finalists will face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series starting tomorrow at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. The hosts have made their own pastures as a fortress with resounding series wins over New Zealand and Australia helping their cause.

However, they failed to meet expectations after returning from the World Cup with no wins in the Super 12s stage under their belt.

