Pakistan unlikely to take part in 2023 Asia Cup after ‘Hybrid Model’ gets rejected - Reports

Amid uncertainty over the 2023 Asia Cup, Pakistan might reportedly pull out of the continental tournament scheduled in September. The development comes after Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan rejected the proposed ‘Hybrid model’ by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi.

According to the model, Pakistan wanted the other four teams apart from India to play in Pakistan before traveling to a neutral venue for the remainder of the tournament. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the other four teams to have qualified for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already rejected PCB’s offer of traveling to Pakistan due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The two teams only play each other in ICC tournaments. They last locked horns in the 2022 T20 World Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, respectively.

Speaking to PTI, a source familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity:

“It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month. But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup.”

Another Asian Cricket Council source has added that Pakistan is even ready to boycott the tournament if their wish doesn’t get fulfilled.

“Pakistan only has two options. Play the tourney at a neutral venue or withdraw.”

The 2023 Asia Cup is likely to be scrapped entirely this year

If Pakistan withdraws from the 2023 Asia Cup, the continental tournament could be scrapped entirely this year. In such a scenario, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh might play a multi-team event ahead of the ODI World Cup.

The source said:

“There is every possibility the Asia Cup might not be held this year because without Pakistan and India matches the broadcasters are not likely to offer the same amount, they were offering to the ACC with Pakistan included.”

With uncertainty looming over the continental tournament, Pakistan might take a bold decision regarding their decision on sending their team to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year.

