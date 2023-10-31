Pakistan vs Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Who has a higher chance to qualify for 2023 World Cup semi-finals? 

Afghanistan completed a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday, October 30.

With three wins and as many losses from six outings, Afghanistan are currently placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.718. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won just two of their six games so far and are sixth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.275.

Pakistan also have the same points (four) as Sri Lanka, but they occupy the seventh spot in the points table, courtesy of their -0.387 run rate. Afghanistan are better placed to qualify for the playoffs compared to Sri Lanka and Pakistan at this stage.

They are just two points behind New Zealand and Australia, who are in third and fourth place, respectively. Afghanistan's remaining three matches of the World Cup are against Australia, South Africa, and the Netherlands.

The side will finish with a maximum of 12 points if they win those three games. However, the victories will have to come with good margins to finish with a better net run rate than Australia, as they will be tied with them if Pat Cummins and Co. secure two victories.

If Afghanistan lose one of their remaining games, they would want Australia or New Zealand to end up on the losing side at least twice. Furthermore, they can also match South Africa's points.

If they win two matches from now, which includes a win over South Africa, they will finish with 10 points. However, they would have to hope the Proteas lose their other two fixtures as well. Both teams will be at 10 points in that case.

How can Pakistan and Sri Lanka still qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals?

While Pakistan and Sri Lanka still mathematically have a chance to finish in the top four 2023 World Cup, both Asian nations have a tough road ahead.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have 10 points in their kitty if the two teams win their respective three remaining games of the tournament. If New Zealand and Australia lose two matches, they will also finish with 10 points.

If Australia and New Zealand lose all their three games, they will only have eight points. So, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a chance to surpass them by winning their last three fixtures.

Notably, even if Pakistan or Sri Lanka lose one match, there is still a possibility of a maximum of seven teams finishing their World Cup campaigns with eight points, and it will eventually come down to net run rate.