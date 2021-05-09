"Pakistan will reach the first or second position in all formats very soon"- Abdul Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is confident the Pakistan cricket team will soon become one of the top two sides in the world in every format of the game. Razzaq is satisfied with the marked improvement his national team have shown in all three facets of the game - bowling, batting and fielding,

Pakistan are currently on a good run of form this year as they recently got the better of South Africa in the ODI and T20I series away from home. Abdul Razzaq believes quite a few teams in international cricket are in a transition phase, and that could see Pakistan emerge as one of the powerhouses of world cricket in all formats in the near future.

"We only have to look at the likes of South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and England who are now in the middle of a similar rebuilding phase as us. We saw how South Africa are faring of late, so thankfully Pakistan is not at that stage and I am very happy that our batting, bowling and fielding has shown a marked improvement," Razzaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The former Pakistan international added:

“To me, the secret to reaching the first or second position in ICC’s rankings in all formats is to improve in all three facets, in much the same way as Australia was dominating all other teams about 20 years ago. I am hopeful that the way things are going, Pakistan will reach the first or second position in all formats very soon,” he added

🇵🇰 During the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, Abdul Razzaq tore through Sri Lanka, taking 4️⃣ wickets before smashing 38* from 24 balls 🔥



To help celebrate his birthday, watch that special performance 🎥 pic.twitter.com/r1GNTVkYdq — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Pakistan currently occupies sixth, fourth, and fifth spots in ODIs, T20Is and Tests respectively, as per the latest ICC rankings. India is currently the No.1 Test team, while New Zealand and England are leading the charts in ODIs and T20Is.

Pakistan on course to clean sweep Zimbabwe in Tests

Pakistan are currently playing a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, where they lead 1-0. The visitors comfortably outplayed the hosts in the first Test, winning by an innings and 116 runs.

They are on course for a clean sweep as Zimbabwe trail by 458 runs in the first innings of the second Test with only six wickets in hand. Pakistan also won the 3-match T20I series 2-1. But the African side showed they were no pushovers as the series was evenly poised going into the final game.