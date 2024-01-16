Pakistan Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Lahore vs Rawalpindi, Match 6

After winning their second consecutive match on Tuesday against Rawalpindi by 41 runs, Lahore are sitting pretty at the top of the Pakistan Women's T20 2024 points table. They now have four points to their name.

Meanwhile, Karachi secured their first win in the fifth match of the National Women T20 Tournament 2024 after beating Peshawar by 101 runs. Following a huge win, Karachi now move to number two with two points to their name. In third place are Rawalpindi with one win in two games, accumulating 2 points thus far.

Quetta too couldn’t continue the winning momentum as they lost to Multan by 21 runs. They move to the fourth spot with one win in two outings. Multan, on the other hand, earned their first win and are currently sitting in fifth place.

Peshawar are languishing at the bottom of the points table having not managed to win a single game so far in the tournament.

POS Team Played Won Lost Points NR NRR 1 Lahore Women 2 2 0 4 0 3.428 2 Karachi Women 2 1 1 2 0 1.449 3 Rawalpindi Women 2 1 1 2 0 1.219 4 Quetta Women 2 1 1 2 0 -0.451 5 Multan Women 2 1 1 2 0 -1.364 6 Peshawar Women 2 0 2 0 0 -6.374

Multan off the blocks; Lahore wins 2nd game in a row

Lahore women continued the winning momentum as they registered their second consecutive win on Tuesday, January 16. Riding on a sensational knock from Sidra Amin (85 off 93), Lahore notched up a massive score of 160 in the first innings.

In reply, Rawalpindi could only muster 119 runs on the board. Quetta women took on Multan women in the fourth match even as both teams were looking for their first win in the tournament.

Gull Feroza played a blistering knock of 75 runs and helped Quetta post 129 runs in the first innings. In reply, Quetta were bowled out for just 108 runs, falling 21 runs short of the target. Dua Majid top-scored for Quetta, scoring 42 runs. However, none of the other batters made a substantial contribution with the bat.

The fifth match in the competition had Peshawar taking on Karachi. It was, once again, a disappointing performance from Peshawar, who won the toss and invited Karachi to bat first. The decision backfired on them as Karachi posted a big total of 183 runs in the first innings.

Muneeba Ali (64) and Javeria Khan (51) put on a 93-run partnership. Coming in at three, Yusra Amir continued the momentum with another vital knock of 39 runs in 38 deliveries. In reply, Peshawar could only manage 82 runs in 20 overs.

