Pakistan Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Peshawar vs Multan, Match 12

Lahore maintains its position at the top of the table after registering its fourth consecutive win on Friday, January 19, with eight points. At number two is Karachi, who registered their third consecutive win on Friday. They now have three wins in four matches and managed to secure six points, overall.

Rawalpindi are sitting at number three on the points table with four points, overall. They suffered their second loss in the tournament at the hands of Karachi on Friday. The fourth position on the table is currently occupied by Multan, having managed to secure two wins in four matches.

Multans would be brimming with confidence after securing a nine-wicket win over Peshawar on Friday. Quetta are sitting at second from the bottom of the table with a solitary win in four matches.

Peshawar are yet to win a match in the tournament and, thus, are rooted at the bottom of the points table.

Lahore continues winning run; Karachi secures third consecutive win

The 10th match of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 took place between Quetta and Lahore on Friday. Quetta women won the toss and elected to bat first. Lahore bowled exceedingly well to restrict Quetta to just 115 runs in the first innings.

Tuba Hassan top-scored for Quetta, amassing 36 off 41 deliveries, while Dua Majid contributed 34 off 39 balls. However, neither of them could go on to play big knocks. Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima were the picks of the bowlers for Lahore as both of them returned with two wickets each.

Lahore took 15.1 overs to chase down the target with six wickets in hand. Nida Dar played an unbeaten knock of 38 off 22 balls, but the foundation was set by Sidra Amin, who amassed 34 off 44 deliveries.

The 11th match of the tournament saw Rawalpindi take on Karachi at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi. Batting first, Karachi managed to score 130 runs on the board. Muneeba Ali played a handy knock of 36 off 42 balls, while Yusra Amin contributed 25 off 33.

Tania Saeen was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi as she returned with 2/19 in four overs. The total proved enough for Karachi as they restricted Rawalpindi to 109 in the second innings.

Ajma Saleem (24 off 33) and Waheeda Akhtar (23 off 24) played cameos but couldn’t convert those into big scores. It was a combined bowling effort from Karachi as four bowlers, namely Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim, Maham Manzoor, and Omaima Sohail picked two wickets each.

Peshawar Women took on Multan women in the 12th match of the tournament on Friday. It was another disappointing performance with the bat from Peshawar as they were bundled out for just 57 runs on the board.

In reply, Multan Women chased down the score in 11.3 overs only. Gull Feroza played an unbeaten knock of 39 off 48 balls to guide her team home easily.

