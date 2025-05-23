  • home icon
  Palash Muchhal feeds Smriti Mandhana cake during his 30th birthday celebrations [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 23, 2025 13:36 IST
Women
Smriti Mandhana smashed a ton in the Women's ODI Tri-Series final - Source: Getty

Renowned Indian singer and music composer Palash Muchhal celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, May 22, in the presence of star Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The pair have been spotted together on multiple occassions.

Palash posted a video of his birthday celebrations on his official Instagram handle. In it, he can be seen cutting his birthday cake and feeding the same to Smriti Mandhana, who was standing right beside him.

He then fed the cake to his family and others present at the celebration. Notably, well known singer Sonu Nigam was also present and can be seen in the video. Smriti and the others could be seen clapping and singing for Palash while he cut the cake.

"Thankyou for all your lovely wishes ♥️🙏🏼😇," he captioned the post.

Watch the video posted by Palash on his Instagram handle below:

Smriti Mandhana smashed a brilliant ton against Sri Lanka in Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series final

The Indian Women's Cricket Team recently participated in a Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka which also included South Africa. India and Sri Lanka played the final with the Women in Blue eventually clinching the trophy.

India batted first in the final and posted a massive total of 342/7 from their 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a sparkling century at the top. The left-hander scored 116 runs off 101 balls, hitting 15 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 114.85.

India successfully defended the total and won the game by a huge margin of 97 runs. Smriti was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for her brilliant innings.

She also ended as the highest run-getter for India in the tournament. The senior batter accumulated 264 runs from five innings at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 90.41 with a hundred and a half-century to her name.

Edited by Nihal
