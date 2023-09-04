Pallekele Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Nepal match?

Team India will square off against Nepal in a must-win tie at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Men in Blue are placed second in Group A with one point after their game against Pakistan was washed out.

While both teams are in dire need of a win, a truncated game is likely to unfurl in Pallekele much like the last game between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

Fans are likely to witness another start-stop encounter with thundershowers in the forecast. It rained last night and with the same weather predicted on Monday morning, fans might be in for a delayed start.

It would be cloudy throughout the day with over 50 percent chance of precipitation during the game. Thus, a 100-over game is impossible in all probability.

The temperature will hover around 22-27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees higher than the original temperature due to humidity.

"Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli need to score runs" - Aakash Chopra urges batters to make the most of the Nepal match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra doesn't want India to make a change to their playing XI, excluding a forced change in place of Jasprit Bumrah. The ace Indian pacer returned to the country after the Pakistan game to be with his wife who gave birth to a boy on Monday morning.

"Should India make any changes? According to me, they shouldn't make a change," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. "Play the same team (barring a forced replacement for Jasprit Bumrah). If you see in batting, Rohit Sharma has to score runs. We were saying that Babar Azam became a minnow basher and scored runs against Nepal. You also do that."

He further stated that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill need to make the most of the Nepal match to regain their form.

"Cricket is a game of confidence," Chopra continued. "If you don't have confidence, whether it is Shaheen Shah Afridi or Sompal Kami, you struggle a little. Not taking anything away from Nepal, but the truth is that it is not that big a challenge. So Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli need to score runs."

The top three Indian batters had a dismal outing against Pakistan, aggregating only 25 runs between them. While Rohit and Kohli were bowled by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf cleaned up Gill.

Should the Men in Blue make any changes to their playing XI against Nepal? Let us know in the comment section.