Pallekele Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Pakistan match?

In a highly anticipated encounter, Team India will square off against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While the buzz surrounding the match is at an all-time high, it might be dampened by inclement weather conditions.

This will be India's first game in the continental competition. They will expect a full game as the Men in Blue wish to test their full-strength team against tough sides before the ODI World Cup on home soil.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already played a game where they thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in Multan. They have a balanced side and will come all guns blazing against Rohit Sharma and company.

While fans from both sides of the border want a full 100-over contest, it is unlikely to be the case. According to Accuweather, there are heavy showers in the forecast. There is a 58 percent chance of rain during the start of the game, while it reaches the 65 percent mark as it progresses. The cloud cover is almost at 100 percent.

The temperature will hover between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be in the 100s, making it difficult for the players. Hence, the real feeling would be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

All in all, the chances of having a full game look bleak given the weather conditions in Pallekele.

What happened the last time India and Pakistan met in an ODI Asia Cup?

The last time the Asia Cup was played in an ODI format was in 2018. India won the final beating Bangladesh by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Men in Blue met Pakistan in the Super Four of that edition of the continental tournament. They thrashed their neighbors by nine wickets to make their place into the final.

Batting first, Pakistan were reeling at 58/3 at one stage. But contributions from Sarfaraz Ahmed (44) and Shoaib Malik (78) propelled them to 237/7 in their 50 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan added 210 runs for the first wicket to almost win the game for the team. Dhawan was unlucky to get run out after 114 off 100 balls. Rohit, who led the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, remained unbeaten on 111 to take the team through in just 39.3 overs.

Can India continue their dominance over Pakistan in the Asia Cup? Let us know in the comment section.