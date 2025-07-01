'Panchayat' cast member picks two Indian coaches who can fit into the famous character of Banrakas [Watch]

'Panchayat' cast member Faisal Malik, who plays the character of Prahlad Pandey, picked two Indian coaches who can fit into the famous character of Banrakas from the series. Panchayat is an Indian Hindi-language comedy drama web series.

Faisal was asked who could fit into the character of Banrakas among Indian cricketers. He picked former head coach Ravi Shastri and current head coach Gautam Gambhir as the two possible options.

"Do option ho sakte hai. Yah toh Ravi Shastri ya toh Gautam Gambhir (There can be two options. Either Ravi Shastri or Gautam Gambhir)," he said.

He was also asked to pick players who could fit into other characters from the series. For the character of Abhishek Tripathi, he picked star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. For the character of Brij Bhushan Dubey, played by Raghubir Yadav, he picked MS Dhoni.

For the character of Bam Bahadur, he went with Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Interestingly, for his own character of Prahlad Pandey, he picked Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Pressure on Gautam Gamhir as India aim to bounce back at Edgbaston

The Indian team is currently in England for a five-match Test series. The visitors lost the opening Test in Leeds by five wickets and are 0-1 down in the series. Heading into the second Test, which begins on Wednesday, July 2, at Birmingham, India will aim to bounce back and level the series.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir will be under tremendous pressure as the team will look to avoid another defeat and slip 0-2 down. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second Test due to his workload management. The bowling attack will take a major hit in his possible absence, as they did not appear as threatening in the first Test.

Notably, under Gautam Gambhir as head coach, India have already lost two consecutive Test series. They first suffered a whitewash against New Zealand at home and then lost to Australia in Australia during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). A third successive Test series defeat could put Gambhir's position under serious threat. Winning the second Test will give the team confidence and keep the series alive.

