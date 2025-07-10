Parthiv Patel picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test; makes 2 changes

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel gave his choice for India's playing 11 for the third Test against England. The match will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's. Heading into the Test, the series is tied 1-1, with England winning the first game and India coming back in the second.

Ad

While picking the team (via Star Sports), Parthiv Patel made a couple of changes from the previous Test. He did not tinker with the batting, naming the same top five in Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, captain Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. The two all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, also retain their spot along with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

The two changes by Parthiv Patel are wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for all-rounder Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in place of Prasidh Krishna. While Bumrah's return to the side is an expected move, it remains to be seen if Kuldeep will finally get his opportunity, having warmed the bench so far.

Ad

Trending

There have also been question marks over Karun Nair's spot, who has scored just 77 runs from four innings at an average of 19.25. Nair made his comeback after eight long years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parthiv Patel backs Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Ahead of the third Test, Parthiv Patel has backed the combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. He expressed his desire to see Kuldeep in India's playing 11.

"Depending upon the conditions, but I would definitely like to see Kuldeep Yadav getting into this playing 11. Obviously, Bumrah and Kuldeep would be an outstanding addition to this Indian team. So I just want Kuldeep Yadav to be in this 11," he said. (via Star Sports)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bumrah played the first Test and was rested for the second to manage his workload. He bagged five wickets in the first innings at Headingley. With Siraj and Akash Deep doing well in the last game, Bumrah's return further bolsters the pace attack.

As for Kuldeep, his inadequacies with the bat may go against him. Washington Sundar scored 42 and an unbeaten 12 at Edgbaston, giving the team the required depth in the batting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news