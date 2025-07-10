Parthiv Patel picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test; makes 2 changes

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel gave his choice for India's playing 11 for the third Test against England. The match will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's. Heading into the Test, the series is tied 1-1, with England winning the first game and India coming back in the second.
While picking the team (via Star Sports), Parthiv Patel made a couple of changes from the previous Test. He did not tinker with the batting, naming the same top five in Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, captain Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. The two all-rounders, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, also retain their spot along with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.
The two changes by Parthiv Patel are wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for all-rounder Washington Sundar and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in place of Prasidh Krishna. While Bumrah's return to the side is an expected move, it remains to be seen if Kuldeep will finally get his opportunity, having warmed the bench so far.
There have also been question marks over Karun Nair's spot, who has scored just 77 runs from four innings at an average of 19.25. Nair made his comeback after eight long years.
Parthiv Patel backs Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah
Ahead of the third Test, Parthiv Patel has backed the combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. He expressed his desire to see Kuldeep in India's playing 11.
"Depending upon the conditions, but I would definitely like to see Kuldeep Yadav getting into this playing 11. Obviously, Bumrah and Kuldeep would be an outstanding addition to this Indian team. So I just want Kuldeep Yadav to be in this 11," he said. (via Star Sports)
Bumrah played the first Test and was rested for the second to manage his workload. He bagged five wickets in the first innings at Headingley. With Siraj and Akash Deep doing well in the last game, Bumrah's return further bolsters the pace attack.
As for Kuldeep, his inadequacies with the bat may go against him. Washington Sundar scored 42 and an unbeaten 12 at Edgbaston, giving the team the required depth in the batting.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news