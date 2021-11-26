"He’s been incredible for me, especially since being vice-captain" - Pat Cummins on Tim Paine

Newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins has thrown his weight behind Tim Paine, the former Aussie skipper. Paine stepped down from his role after his involvement in the sexting scandal was made public.

Pat Cummins feels Tim Paine's decision to give up his captaincy is a testament to his brilliant leadership skills. Paine quit as Australia's Test captain last week in a tearful press conference.

He admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to a former colleague in 2017. Although Paine intended to continue as a player in the Ashes series, he won't be part of it after taking an indefinite break from cricket.

Pat Cummins, who became Paine's deputy in 2019, revealed that the veteran didn't want the incident to distract the team during the Ashes. Citing the 36-year old as "incredible", Cummins said, as quoted by news.com.au:

"When I spoke to Paine this morning, he wanted to make it really clear that part of his decision of taking a break was that he didn’t want (the sexting scandal) to be a distraction. That’s probably another tick for his leadership and how highly he thinks of the team. He’s been incredible for me, especially since being vice-captain."

An indefinite break from the sport might also indicate the end of Paine's career in Australian colors. With the keeper-batsman no longer captain, it is doubtful if he can earn his spot in the starting XI anymore.

"He’s obviously going through a tough time" - Pat Cummins

Cummins sympathized with Tim Paine and his family, hoping to see him put this episode behind him and play for Australia again. The 28-year old added:

"We really feel for Tim and his family. He’s just a really loved, well-respected leader of our team. We love him. We hope that we see him back in the team soon and we just wish him all the best. He’s obviously going through a tough time."

Cummins has become the second Australian bowler to lead the side. Cricket Australia awarded Steve Smith the role of vice-captain.

