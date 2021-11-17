"I think we’ll take confidence from it" - Pat Cummins eager to carry Australia's T20 World Cup form into the Ashes

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has said the side is eager to carry their confidence from the T20 World Cup into the Ashes.

Cummins has been named vice-captain of Australia's 15-man squad for the first two Tests against England, starting in Brisbane from December 8.

Although Pat Cummins blew hot and cold in the T20 World Cup, the 28-year-old holds the key as he is the number one Test bowler in the world. The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker from either side in the last two Ashes series.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Check out all the details including the Australia A players here: Ready, set, #Ashes Check out all the details including the Australia A players here: cricketa.us/AusAshes21 Ready, set, #Ashes! Check out all the details including the Australia A players here: cricketa.us/AusAshes21 https://t.co/Sa7RFS4WxL

Cummins said the T20 World Cup win should inspire them and claims David Warner's form will keep the Aussies in good stead.

The New South Wales speedster sees the Ashes as an opportunity to restore some consistency in the format.

Cummins told reporters, as quoted by sportstar.hindu.com:

"Absolutely, I think we’ll take confidence from it (T20 World Cup triumph). It's a different format but you saw somebody like Davey Warner, player of the tournament, that's going to have huge confidence for him going into the summer.

"As an Australian side, I think we all probably felt like we've underperformed a little bit in the last few years, haven't won as many games as we'd probably expect. So to get back out and win a title on the world stage ... it can be era-defining for a side. So everyone's just absolutely buzzing, really excited for what's next."

Warner's form leading into the T20 World Cup was of significant concern; however, he ended up as the player of the tournament. The southpaw smashed 289 runs at 48.17 with three half-centuries, striking at 146.70.

"I'll be ready if I have to" - Pat Cummins on full-time captaincy

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cummins also revealed that he would be happy to lead the Test side if Tim Paine remains unfit, saying he has several experienced players to bank on. He added, as quoted by nine.com.au:

"Hopefully Tim will be fine, he's nearing 100 per cent ... but I'll be ready if I have to, but I doubt that. If I was in the role and I found it tough, at times, there's ten other guys I'd lean on out in the middle.

"You've got people like Smithy and Davey Warner who are incredibly experienced, all the bowlers are experienced and look after themselves pretty well so I'd have no issues handballing it over to other people to help out."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Paine unlikely to continue as skipper for more than a year, Cummins remains the frontrunner to take charge. The likes of Steve Waugh, Brad Hogg and Ian Chappell have endorsed the star pacer for the captaincy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar