Pat Cummins removes Marco Jansen for a duck with an easy caught and bowled in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final [Watch] 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Marco Jansen for a duck with a straightforward caught-and-bowled on Day 2 of the ongoing 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa on Thursday, June 12. The match is being played at the iconic Lord’s in London.

The dismissal took place on the final ball of the 52nd over of South Africa’s innings. Cummins bowled a full delivery angling into off-stump, and Jansen pushed at it with hard hands. The ball held up off the surface, leading to a simple return catch that Cummins grabbed comfortably.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-handed batter was dismissed for a three-ball duck, leaving South Africa reeling at 126/7 after 52 overs.

Pat Cummins completes a five-wicket haul to put Australia on top in the 2025 WTC final

After being put in to bat on Day 1, Australia were bowled out for 212 in 56.4 overs, with Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) being the main contributors. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul and finishing with figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs.

In response, Australia’s bowlers delivered a stellar performance, reducing the Proteas to 43/4 in 22 overs at stumps on Day 1, with Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) at the crease.

On Day 2, Bavuma looked composed and played with purpose, but his promising innings came to an end against the run of play as he was dismissed for 36 off 84 balls. His dismissal ended a 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket, broken by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Kyle Verreynne then joined Bedingham, and the pair guided South Africa to 121/5 at lunch on Day 2 after 49 overs.

In the post-lunch session, Cummins struck again, removing Verreynne (13) and Marco Jansen (0) in the 52nd over. He then dismissed Bedingham for 45 to complete his five-wicket haul. At the time of writing, South Africa were struggling at 135/8 after 56 overs, with Keshav Maharaj (5) and Kagiso Rabada (0) at the crease.

