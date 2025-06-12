Pat Cummins roars in delight after using DRS to remove Kyle Verreynne for 13 in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

Australian captain Pat Cummins dismissed South Africa's Kyle Verreynne lbw for 13 in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The ball hit the right-hander on the knee roll, the umpire gave it not out and Cummins opted to go for the review.

The Hawk-Eye showed three reds and the Protean gloveman had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. The dismissal left South Africa precariously placed at 126/6 in the 52nd over, still 86 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 212.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Cummins collided with Verreynne as he was appealing for the lbw, but took the review after getting up from the ground. It was his third wicket of the innings and his second on Day Two, having dismissed his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma for 36 in the opening session.

Pat Cummins takes fifer as Australia close in on a big lead

The dismissal of Kyle Verreynne was soon followed by the wicket of Marco Jansen, who fell caught and bowled to Cummins for nought in the 52nd over of the innings. It left the onus on David Bedingham to rally round the lower-order to reduce the deficit or to begin a counter attack to put pressure on Australia.

Cummins has been well supported by Mitchell Starc, who dismissed Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton on the opening day. Josh Hazlewood claimed the other wicket, removing Tristan Stubbs for two runs on Day One.

Bedingham was joined by Keshav Maharaj in the middle, with only Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to follow in the batting order. At the time of writing, South Africa were 137/9 in 57 overs as Cummins removed Bedingham for 45, caught by Alex Carey to take a five-wicket haul in the final.

