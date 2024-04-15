"Pathetic Pandya" - Fans roast the Mumbai Indians captain following 20-run loss in 2024 IPL clash against CSK 

Fans roasted Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya following his team's 20-run loss during the 2024 IPL fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. The all-rounder was not only blamed for failing to contribute with the bat but was also criticized for his captaincy.

Chasing 207 runs for victory, Pandya managed just two off six deliveries when a lot was expected of him given that star batter Suryakumar Yadav was out for a duck earlier. Eventually, the hosts finished at 186-6 at the end of 20 overs, 20 runs short of the Chennai Super Kings' total.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Nabi, the other Mumbai Indians bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Although Pandya took two wickets in his four-over spell, he finished with figures of 2-43 at an economy of 14.3.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions from fans on X to the 30-year-old's forgettable outing at the iconic Wankhede on Sunday evening against the Chennai Super Kings:

"Some days back I defended Hardik saying its fine its business if thats working for MI its great. But yesterday his body language his attitude everything was worth the booing he got. He cannot respect legends. Thats not a good thing," a fan boldly proclaimed.

"Are you Effing blind? Only if you understand cricket will you understand the booing... It's the lack of quality (hardik) to lead the team," another fan argued.

"IPL extravaganza! MI vs CSK. Well,Hardik bowled pathetic last over. Mitchell wicket delivery was a full toss, Pandya got lucky. He bowled full toss n over pitched deliveries to Dhoni which were in the slog area and deserved to be hot for six by any good batsman. Pathetic Pandya!" an irate fan opined.

"It's evident that he is just playing for money. IPL will follow the T20 World Cup which will be missed by Hardik surely," a fan stated.

"Time for Hardik Pandya to hand over the captaincy back to Rohit. The only good thing about Hardik Pandya this IPL is the bandana he is wearing. Insipid captaincy, bad bowling and average batting. Not sure why any MI player would listen to him or play under him," another fan wrote.

"Imagine giving captancy of Indian cricket and he gives reason like these…Against aus there is man bowling telling them, Against Eng there is man fielding at covers telling them what to do. you also tell something valuable why are you captain," a fan questioned.

"Hardik must not fool himself into believing he is a superstar. And It’s hardly about the captaincy. Look at CSK. Dhoni goes, Ruturaj takes over. No backlash. Why? Because Ruturaj genuinely respects Dhoni. And is humble," another fan observed.

Another forgettable result for the Mumbai Indians and captain Pandya in IPL 2024

It was yet another disappointing result for captain Hardik Pandya and his team in the ongoing 2024 IPL. They have now lost four out of six matches this season and find themselves eighth in the points table. Ever since the tournament kicked off, things haven't gone as expected for Hardik Pandya.

From getting booed by the crowd to being criticized for his on-field performances, he has seen it all this season. Pandya has scored 131 runs and taken six wickets in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The pressure is mounting on Mumbai Indians' new skipper and fans will expect him to turn things around soon.