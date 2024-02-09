Pathum Nissanka breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record during SL vs AFG 1st ODI

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has broken Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record in 50-over international cricket in the ongoing first ODI against Afghanistan in Pallekele. The right-hander crossed the 189-run mark in the 49th over of the innings and reached the elusive double-hundred in the next with a boundary off Fareed Ahmed.

Former captain and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya had smashed 189 in 2000 during the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final in Sharjah against India. The match saw the Island nation rack up 299 and defeat India by 245 runs, bowling them out for 54. It remained Sri Lanka's highest individual score in ODIs until the right-hander razed it.

Notably, Jayasuriya was present at the stadium and clapped for the youngster as he reached the landmark off only 136 deliveries. The 25-year-old also became the 10th batter to score a double-hundred in the format, joining elite cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Martin Guptill among others.

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 210 sets Afghanistan a mighty 382 to win

Pathum Nissanka. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Galle-born player, who batted throughout the innings, finished at 210 off only 139 deliveries, laced with 20 fours and 8 towering sixes. The home side had a tremendous start to their innings after Afghanistan inserted them in as Nissanka and Avishka Fernando stitched a 183-run opening stand, with the latter departing for 88.

After captain Kusal Mendis departed only for 16, Sri Lanka had another big partnership as Sadeera Samarawickrama added 120 along with the 25-year-old before departing for 44. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, picking up figures of 9-1-79-2, while Mohammad Nabi managed a scalp.

Sri Lanka also won the preceding one-off Test between the two sides by 10 wickets as Ibrahim Zadran's gritty century went in vain. Nevertheless, Afghanistan will take confidence from their recent win over the Island nation in the 2023 World Cup.

