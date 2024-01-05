Pathum Nissanka ruled out of ODI series against Zimbabwe due to suspected dengue

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka will miss the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe with a suspected case of dengue.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released an official statement, stating that the right-handed batter has been admitted to the hospital. However, if the youngster's illness is confirmed as dengue, he could also be ruled out of the subsequent ODI series.

Uncapped batter Shevon Daniel has been named as the replacement for the series, beginning on January 6th. While Daniel is yet to play an ODI, he made his first T20I appearance in October 2023.

While Daniel is typically an opener, he is unlikely to get an opportunity as Avishka Fernando and new skipper Kusal Mendis are likely to begin the innings.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old is not too impressive either, averaging 18.42 in 7 matches with only 1 half-century. All three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be hosted by Khettarama.

Squad: Kusal Mendis (capt.), Charith Asalanka, Shevon Daniel, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness).

Pathum Nissanka's absence massive blow for Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite Daniel's inclusion, the right-hander's absence will create headaches for the home side, given his formidable record at the top of the order. The 25-year-old has accumulated 1728 runs in 49 ODIs, averaging 38.40 with three centuries.

He also had a decent 2023 World Cup, hosted by India, mustering 332 runs in nine matches at 41.50. However, the island nation had a disappointing tournament, managing only 2 wins out of 9 matches. Nevertheless, dominating defending champions England will always be the highlight of their campaign.

England, batting first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, folded for 159 as Lahiru Kumara starred with three wickets. In response, Nissanka starred with an unbeaten 77 to fashion an eight-wicket victory for Sri Lanka.

