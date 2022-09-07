PCA renames stands at Mohali stadium after Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh ahead of Australia series

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to rename the two stands at the IS Bindra International Stadium after former India stars Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Cricket is all set to return to Punjab on September 20 when India host Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series.

The association renamed its famous Terrace Block after legendary off-spinner Harbhajan, while North Pavilion has been named after former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj.

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said that fans and players will be inspired to see the stands named after the two Punjab cricketers. Speaking to Indian Express, Khanna stated:

“In a historic decision, the PCA executive committee, under president Gulzar Inder Chahal, has decided to name the Terrace Block and North Pavillion stands after legendary Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, respectively.

"Both have been icons for Punjab as well as Indian cricket and fans as well as players will be inspired on seeing the stands being named after these two cricketers."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Schedule of India vs Australia 3-match T20I series:- (According to PTI)



1st T20I - 20th Sep in Mohali.

2nd T20I - 23rd Sep in Nagpur.

3rd T20I - 25th Sep in Hyderabad. Schedule of India vs Australia 3-match T20I series:- (According to PTI)1st T20I - 20th Sep in Mohali.2nd T20I - 23rd Sep in Nagpur.3rd T20I - 25th Sep in Hyderabad.

Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, picking up 711 international wickets across formats. Yuvraj, who played a significant role behind India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, turned out for the nation 402 times across formats, amassing a total of 11778 runs and 148 wickets.

"We primarily want to name the stands here after cricketers from the state" - PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna

RoHIT @rohitmk35 Punjab Cricket Association has renamed two blocks in the Mohali stadium to Harbhajan Singh stand and Yuvraj Singh stand. (Source - The Indian Express) Punjab Cricket Association has renamed two blocks in the Mohali stadium to Harbhajan Singh stand and Yuvraj Singh stand. (Source - The Indian Express)

Dilsher further added that the decision to name more stands at the IS Bindra Stadium after other former Punjab cricketers may be taken in the future. He stated:

"Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have been the most iconic players from Punjab. Apart from them, there are other famous players that Punjab has produced.

"The IS Bindra PCA Stadium has only a handful of stands as compared to other stadiums in India. So we primarily want to name the stands here after cricketers from the state.”

The Mohali Stadium, which was built in 1994, has hosted 14 Tests, 25 ODI matches, and five T20Is so far.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: "We are still looking for answers" - Rohit Sharma reacts after India virtually crash out with Sri Lanka loss

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar