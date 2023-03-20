PCB announce change in schedule for white-ball series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to change the dates of their upcoming limited-overs series. The Kiwis will feature in five ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan.

New Zealand will now arrive in Pakistan and play three T20Is between April 14 and 17 in Lahore before heading to Rawalpindi for the final two T20Is. Rawalpindi will also stage the first ODI. The caravan will then be moved to Karachi, with the remaining four ODIs set to take place from April 30 to May 7.

The upcoming leg is an additional tour by the Black Caps and the matches will count towards the ICC Team rankings. The 50-over games should help Pakistan prepare for the ACC Asia Cup and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The T20Is should assist both sides towards building their side for the 2024 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Revised itinerary for Pakistan vs New Zealand limited-over series:

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

New Zealand claimed the three-match ODI series held in Karachi in January this year with a 2-1 scoreline. The hosts won the first ODI by six wickets as they chased down a stiff 257 in the 49th over on the back of fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

The Kiwis, however, bounced back in the second to defend 261 as Babar fought alone with a valiant 79 before the hosts succumbed to a 79-run loss. The Men in Green failed to defend 280 in the final game as Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 42-ball 63 took the Kiwis over the line with two wickets to spare.

