PCB announce schedule for PSL 8; Lahore Qalandars to lock horns against Multan Sultans in opening match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PCB chairman Najam Sethi announced the complete schedule of the tournament in a press conference. He also stated that he expects high-quality cricket over the four weeks of the same.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the opening game of the competition in Multan on February 1. Lahore notably beat Multan in the final of the 2022 edition by 42 runs and have the chance to become the first franchise to win back-to-back titles.

The four venues for the 34-match event are Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The four home sides slated to play five games - one against each side - in front of their home crowd.

The Lahore Qalandars will play five matches on their home soil and the other five in Multan (one), Karachi and Rawalpindi (two each). Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans' five away games will be in Rawalpindi (three), Karachi and Lahore (one each).

The Karachi Kings' three away fixtures will be in Rawalpindi (three), with one each in Lahore and Multan. Similarly, Islamabad United's five away matches will be in Karachi (three) and, one each in Lahore and Multan.

The Quetta Gladiators will play their 10 league matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi (four each), Lahore and Multan (one each). Lastly, the Peshawar Zalmi’s fixtures will be in Rawalpindi (five), Karachi (three), and one each in Lahore and Multan.

The seventh edition of the PSL will take place in two legs. Multan and Karachi will split the matches between February 13 and 26 before the action shifts to Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 26 to March 19. This includes the qualifier, two Eliminators and the final in Lahore from March 15 to 19.

The soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the HBL PSL 8. Three exhibition matches are scheduled between March 8 and 11 before the men's fixtures begin in Rawalpindi.

"Each of the six sides will enter the HBL PSL 8 with lots at stake" - PCB chairman

Najam Sethi expects it to this year's PSL to be a massive event for the PCB. Sethi added that he aims to make it bigger and stronger with each passing year as six teams compete fiercely for the title.

As quoted by pcb.co.pk, the PCB chairman stated:

"I am delighted to formally confirm the schedule of the HBL PSL 8, which will allow the Pakistan Cricket Board and the six franchises to start firming up and finalising their respective event plans and objectives.

"The HBL PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB, taking place at the four iconic venues with the world’s best T20 cricketers in action."

He added:

"We aim to make the HBL PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers. Each of the six sides will enter the HBL PSL 8 with lots at stake.

"Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful team with three titles, Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles and the remaining four teams will once again attempt to put a hand on the glittering silverware."

Sethi also anticipates the tournament to produce new talent and hopes fans will turn up in large numbers to witness some of the nation's and world's leading T20 players:

"There will be no question on the quality of cricket that will be played in over 34 days of action-packed cricket. I am hoping the HBL PSL will once again live up to its expectations of unearthing and identifying future stars who will not only challenge the established household names in this edition but will go on to represent Pakistan.

"Finally, I would request the passionate Pakistan cricket fans to back the HBL PSL 8 by turning up in big numbers and showing their appreciation and support for not only their favourite teams and players, but towards all other participants."

Following a request from the franchises, the PCB has notably agreed to increase the number of players per side to 20, allowing sides to choose two supplementary players. The replacement draft for the same will take place on January 24.

