"PCB have bowed down officially in front of India" - Former Pakistan keeper Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif recently had stern words for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not taking a strong stance about holding the entire Asia Cup 2023 in the country.

According to several reports, Team India won't be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, due to which they might play their matches in another country, possibly in UAE or Qatar.

Initially, reports indicated that Pakistan might play their matches at home, with India scheduled to play in another country. However, a BCCI source recently revealed that if the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) believes hosting the tournament in the two countries is not commercially viable, then they might shift it out of Pakistan.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan on the matter, Rashid Latif felt that PCB had bowed down in front of the BCCI. He said:

"They [PCB] have bowed down officially [in front of India]. Now, they can say whatever they want in media, it doesn't matter."

Rashid Latif was a right-handed wicket-keeper batter who played for Men in Green from 1992 to 2003. During his career, Latif has played in 37 Test matches and 166 ODIs for his country.

"There should be a middle way to solve problems" - PCB chairman Najam Sethi

PCB chairman Najam Sethi stated that there should be a middle way to solve problems related to Indo-Pak cricket relations.

He indicated that their government might deny permission for their team to travel to India if they don't play the Asia Cup in Pakistan. According to Cricket Pakistan, Sethi said:

"In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that theogovernment would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer."

The PCB chairman added:

"There should be a middle way to solve problems that ensure the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel for the Asia Cup, the government might not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches."

On the possibility of a hybrid model for the Asia Cup, Najam Sethi said:

"We have already floated the idea of a hybrid model to the ACC member countries whereby India should be allowed to play their matches at neutral venue of their choice. When it comes to our participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup, we might follow the same pattern."

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to happen later in September in ODI format.

